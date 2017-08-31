    Cameron Maybin Reportedly Traded to Astros from Angels

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2017

    ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 28: Cameron Maybin #9 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim runs to first base on his double to left field during the first inning of the MLB game against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 28, 2017 in Anaheim, California. The Angels defeated the Athletics 3-1. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)
    Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

    Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Thursday that the Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Cameron Maybin to the Houston Astros.

    The Maybin deal was reported after Rosenthal previously broke the news that the Angels acquired outfielder Justin Upton from the Detroit Tigers. MLB Network's Jon Morosi subsequently confirmed that deal.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

