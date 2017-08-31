Cameron Maybin Reportedly Traded to Astros from Angels

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Thursday that the Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Cameron Maybin to the Houston Astros.

The Maybin deal was reported after Rosenthal previously broke the news that the Angels acquired outfielder Justin Upton from the Detroit Tigers. MLB Network's Jon Morosi subsequently confirmed that deal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

