    Lakers Fined $500K After Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka Tamper with Paul George

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2017

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 23: Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers handles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 106-102 to sweep the series 4-0. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using the photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers have been fined $500,000 for violating the NBA's rules against tampering after an investigation revealed they had impermissible contact with Paul George's agent, the league announced Thursday.

    The investigation found Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka expressed interest in acquiring George while he was under contract with another team. According to the NBA's statement, the league had already warned the Lakers after team president Magic Johnson made impermissible comments about George on Jimmy Kimmel Live in April.

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

         

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie Thanks Cleveland, Cavs in Goodbye Video

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Pelicans Working Out Josh Smith

      CBSSports.com
      via CBSSports.com
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Oladipo Makes Singing Debut and He's Actually Great 💯

      Complex
      via Complex
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Highlights of 'Ball in the Family' Premiere

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report