Lakers Fined $500K After Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka Tamper with Paul George

Lakers Fined $500K After Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka Tamper with Paul GeorgeAugust 31, 2017
The Los Angeles Lakers have been fined $500,000 for violating the NBA's rules against tampering after an investigation revealed they had impermissible contact with Paul George's agent, the league announced Thursday.
The investigation found Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka expressed interest in acquiring George while he was under contract with another team. According to the NBA's statement, the league had already warned the Lakers after team president Magic Johnson made impermissible comments about George on Jimmy Kimmel Live in April.
