Jermaine Kearse, Jeremy Lane, Alex Collins Reportedly on Seahawks' Trade Block

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly engaging in wide-ranging trade talks ahead of the 2017 NFL regular season, with wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, cornerback Jeremy Lane and running back Alex Collins among the players being discussed.

On Thursday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted the Seahawks "continue to actively gauge trade values," though it's unclear whether any deals are imminent.

Kearse has spent five seasons with Seattle after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington in 2012. He's caught 153 passes for 2,109 yards and 11 touchdowns across 69 games with the organization.

The 27-year-old veteran has struggled to emerge as more than a secondary weapon in the team's passing attack, though. It's led to an uncertain role heading into the 2017 season with Paul Richardson, Tyler Lockett and Kasen Williams pushing for more playing time.

Earlier in August, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times passed along comments from Kearse, who said he's "moved on" from his 2016 struggles and learned to block the outside noise.

"I knew it was there. I didn't read any of that because it would drive me crazy. But it's going to be there," Kearse said. "What I started to learn is that they love you when you are up and they hate you when you are down."

Likewise, Lane is coming off a down season. While he set a new career high with 46 combined tackles, he didn't record any interceptions, and Pro Football Focus ranked him as the No. 95 corner in the NFL.

Collins is entering his second professional campaign after failing to make much of an impact as a rookie. He tallied 125 rushing yards and one touchdown on 31 carries in 11 games. He'd once again be buried on the Seahawks' backfield depth chart if he isn't traded.

Ultimately, the rumored names make it seem like Seattle is attempting to move some extra pieces before rosters are reduced rather than a firesale of valuable assets. Kearse is the player with the best chance to make a meaningful impact elsewhere if he's dealt before Week 1.