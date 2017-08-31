Divock Origi Joins Wolfsburg on Season-Long Loan from Liverpool

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has departed Anfield on loan, joining Wolfsburg in Germany on Thursday.

The Reds' official Twitter account confirmed the one-year loan move for the Belgium international.

Origi signed for Liverpool from Lille in 2014 but stayed with the Ligue 1 team for another season on loan.

However, the 22-year-old has failed to be a regular starter for manager Jurgen Klopp since his return, despite Daniel Sturridge's injury problems on Merseyside.

Roberto Firmino has been Klopp's choice to lead the attack, leaving Origi on the fringes.

The attacker scored seven goals and created three in 34 appearances in the Premier League last term, of which 14 were starts, per WhoScored.com.