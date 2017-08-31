Manchester United Transfer News: Willian Bid Reportedly Made on Deadline Day

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly made a late bid to sign Willian from Chelsea.

According to The Sun's Neil Custis, manager Jose Mourinho had hoped to sign a player who can operate on the right, but thus far he has been unsuccessful.

He is said to have targeted Willian with an "audacious, last-gasp bid," with the Brazilian potentially due to cost £35 million.

The winger has always been a reliable performer at Stamford Bridge and is also capable of filling in as a No. 10 as well as out wide.

He started just 21 matches last season but still managed to contribute 12 goals and five assists in all competitions.

The 29-year-old is also a real threat from set pieces, per OptaJoe:

He'd be a strong buy for United, but it seems unlikely the Blues will be willing to strengthen them by allowing Willian to move there, particularly this late in the window and having already done so with Nemanja Matic.

Chelsea's squad is threadbare as it is, and deadline day departures would only exacerbate that situation without time to bring in adequate replacements.

Mourinho may have to look elsewhere in the final hours of the transfer window if he's to add to his wide options.