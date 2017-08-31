Arsenal Reportedly Back in for Thomas Lemar Amid Alexis Sanchez to Man City Talk

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly reignited their interest in Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar, as rumours continue to gather pace about their forward Alexis Sanchez leaving the club.

Lemar has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool this week, with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger suggesting a deal was "dead" for the France international, per Jack Austin of The Independent.

However, according to Sky Sports' Kaveh Sohekol, Arsenal are ready to make another effort to get the midfielder, with Manchester City chasing Sanchez:

It's been reported by Sky Sports' Guillem Balague there is hope from Arsenal's perspective that a deal for Lemar can be done:

