    Arsenal Reportedly Back in for Thomas Lemar Amid Alexis Sanchez to Man City Talk

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2017

    LYON, FRANCE - APRIL 01: Thomas Lemar of AS Monaco celebrate his goal during the French League Cup Final match between Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco at Parc Olympique on Japril 01, 2017 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images)
    Xavier Laine/Getty Images

    Arsenal have reportedly reignited their interest in Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar, as rumours continue to gather pace about their forward Alexis Sanchez leaving the club.

    Lemar has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool this week, with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger suggesting a deal was "dead" for the France international, per Jack Austin of The Independent.

    However, according to Sky Sports' Kaveh Sohekol, Arsenal are ready to make another effort to get the midfielder, with Manchester City chasing Sanchez:

    It's been reported by Sky Sports' Guillem Balague there is hope from Arsenal's perspective that a deal for Lemar can be done:

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.   

