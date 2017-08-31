Michy Batshuayi Deal Reportedly Interests Everton Amid Chelsea Exit Rumours

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Everton are reportedly interested in landing Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea on the final day of the transfer window.

According to Simon Jones of the MailOnline, the Toffees have turned to the Belgium international in an attempt to bolster their goalscoring options.

The Blues will reportedly be unwilling to do any business if they miss out on Swansea striker Fernando Llorente, though. According to David Ornstein of BBC Sport, the Spaniard is close to joining Tottenham Hotspur, but the Blues haven't given up yet.

In addition to the Belgium international, Everton are also said to have made an inquiry for Arsenal forward Lucas Perez.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Batshuayi would be a fascinating acquisition for Ronald Koeman's side. The striker struggled in his debut term at Chelsea, making just one Premier League start in 2017-18.

However, a bright end to the campaign and the marginalisation of Diego Costa looked to have thrust the 23-year-old closer to Antonio Conte's first-team plans. But if another forward was to arrive alongside Alvaro Morata, then it's tough to see where Batshuayi fits in to Conte's team.

Indeed, even the striker's Chelsea and Belgium team-mate Eden Hazard advised Batshuayi that he should probably move elsewhere recently, per journalist Kristof Terreur:

There's a talent in there to be tapped into. The former Marseille man is quick, powerful and makes clever movements around the penalty area.

He'll also be desperate to feature more frequently. At Chelsea, whether Llorente arrives or not, he'll be behind Morata in the pecking order and unlikely to start many games this term. At 23, Batshuayi needs to start making progression from a prospect into a thoroughbred poacher.

In fairness to the striker, as noted by Squawka Football, when he did get on the pitch last season, he frequently stuck the ball in the back of the net:

At Everton he'd get the chances to do so. While the Toffees have spent big in improving their options in the final third, Wayne Rooney, Sandro Ramirez and Gylfi Sigurdsson are not footballers who lead the line like Batshuayi.

You sense the deal depends on whether Llorente does end up at Spurs. Should that deal happen, another campaign on the fringes of the Chelsea side looks to be on the cards for Batshuayi.