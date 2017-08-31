Chelsea Transfer News: Danny Drinkwater £30M Bid Reportedly Made Amid Rumours

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly made a fresh offer to Leicester City to sign midfielder Danny Drinkwater.

According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, the offer will be worth as much as £30 million to the Foxes:

"Suspect Drinkwater will drag on into this evening, but there is a sense Chelsea could do it now after third bid," Law followed up.

As previously reported by Law, Leicester have set a valuation of £40 million on the England international, the same amount the Blues received for the sale of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United.

It's reported Chelsea have already seen offers rejected for Drinkwater in the region of £15 million and £25 million. "Chelsea are now waiting on Leicester's response and may have to hope the Foxes can line up a replacement," Law continued.

While Matic's combative influence will in practice be replaced by Tiemoue Bakayoko, aside from Cesc Fabregas, the Blues do lack a creative presence deeper in midfield.

Drinkwater would bring that. The Leicester man has been such a steady influence for the Foxes down the years, and in their title-winning season in 2015-16, his presence was overlooked and underrated. The former Manchester United man has an exceptional passing range and can manage matches from that deeper berth.

As noted by Squawka Football, like Fabregas, his passing ability is also key to getting counter-attacking chances going:

Additionally, during his best season at Leicester Drinkwater lined up alongside N'Golo Kante, now of Chelsea, in the heart of midfield.

Having won the title, some Blues supporters may be a little disappointed the team are not pushing for more illustrious names. But for a potential £30 million, Drinkwater could be a smart acquisition.

The England man would jump at the chance to make the switch to one of England's biggest clubs, and while he'd be aware that it's unlikely he'd be in the team every week, the chance to challenge for the top honours on a consistent basis would be appealing to the 27-year-old.