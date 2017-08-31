Juventus Reportedly Reject €160M Paulo Dybala Transfer Bid from Barcelona

Claudio Villa./Getty Images

Juventus have reportedly rebuffed a €160 million offer from Barcelona for Paulo Dybala.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), Barcelona's latest attempt to strengthen their squad has proved unsuccessful with the Bianconeri resisting their advances.

Per Football Italia, other sources report the €160 million was made up of €115 million plus a further €45 million in add-ons.

He racked up 19 goals and nine assists last season, and he has picked up where he left off this year with six goals in his first three matches including a hat-trick against Genoa on Saturday.

It made for an impressive landmark for the 23-year-old as he took his tally in Serie A to 50 goals.

Squawka Football shared some of his other impressive numbers from his time in Italy:

Dybala is a top talent with the potential to get even better, and he'd be an outstanding buy for any side in the world.

Barcelona have already made strides to replace Neymar with the capture of fellow youngster Ousmane Dembele, though, so with time running out in the transfer window they would be better served pursuing a player who fulfils a more pressing need, such as one who can inject quality into their midfield.

What's more, football journalist Rafael Hernandez believes the club are wasting their time pursuing a player of his status at Juventus on deadline day:

The Bianconeri will be desperate to keep hold of Dybala, particularly now as they would have little time to bring in a replacement, so it's of little surprise they resisted the bid despite its considerable size.

Barcelona desperately need more quality in their squad, but Dybala looks to be a dead end right now.