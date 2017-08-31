Nani Signs for Lazio on Season-Long Loan Deal from Valencia

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Lazio confirmed they have signed Nani on loan from Valencia on Thursday.

The Italian outfit announced his arrival via their official Twitter account (h/t BBC Sport).

Nani has joined the club on a one-year loan after departing the La Liga club.



The former Manchester United, Sporting CP and Fenerbahce winger spent just one season at Valencia, where he had a strong campaign despite the club finishing a disappointing 12th place.

According to Squawka, he scored five goals and assisted seven in 25 La Liga appearances, as well as creating 38 chances.

Nani will look to replace Keita Balde Diao following his departure for Monaco.

Per Squawka, Balde provided 43 opportunities for his team-mates last year having played six more matches than Nani, though he also scored 16 goals—a feat the Portugal star may struggle to emulate.

He may not be capable of replacing Keita's strike rate, but he's on a similar level in terms of creativity and could prove a useful capture.

The 30-year-old still has time for another two or three good seasons before he enters the twilight of his career.

Helping Lazio improve on their fifth-placed finish from last year won't be easy, with AC Milan and Inter Milan looking to rejoin Juventus, AS Roma and Napoli at the top of the table, but if he can produce his best form, a strong campaign from Nani will go a long way.