Dontrelle Inman Reportedly Subject of Trade Talks by Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have until 4 p.m. Saturday to get their roster down to 53 players, and they may look to trade wide receiver Dontrelle Inman to give themselves a little more flexibility.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday the Chargers have discussed possible trades involving Inman.

Inman caught 58 passes for 810 yards and four touchdowns last year. He has appeared in one game this preseason, catching one pass for five yards in the Chargers' 13-7 defeat to the New Orleans Saints.

While the 28-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Chargers in April, it's not entirely surprising the team would look to move him on before the start of the regular season.

Inman had sports hernia surgery in May that has caused him to miss a lot of Los Angeles' offseason activities.

"It's a process and I expected that," Inman said of his recovery, per the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike. "Any time you have any kind of surgery, it's still surgery. Surgery is surgery, and everyone's body heals differently. It's a process and mentally you have to be ready for it, so I prepared myself before a decision was made."

The Chargers also selected Mike Williams with the seventh overall pick in the NFL draft.

Woike wrote Williams' injury problems have presented a dilemma for the Chargers in that they could move him from the preseason physically unable to perform (PUP) list to the regular-season PUP list, which would rule him out for the first six weeks. Should Los Angeles opt against that route, it would be using a valuable roster spot on a player who may not be available when the regular season begins.

Trading Inman would make it easier to take Williams off the PUP list while also helping the Chargers address another area of concern. The combination of Travis Benjamin, Tyrell Williams and Keenan Allen would still provide plenty of depth at wide receiver without Inman in the fold.