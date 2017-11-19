Jim Mora Fired by UCLA, Jedd Fisch to Serve as Interim Head Coach

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

UCLA fired head football coach Jim Mora on Sunday, one day after a 28-23 loss to rival USC dropped the Bruins' record to 5-6, including a 3-5 mark in Pac-12 play.

Athletic director Dan Guerrero announced the decision and said offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch would take over the program on an interim basis for the rest of the 2017 season.

Mora, 56, went 46-30 in six seasons at UCLA. After posting four winning records and two Top 25 finishes in his first four years, Mora struggled to put a competent team on the field the past two seasons. The Bruins went just 4-8 in 2016 due to an ineffective defense and an injury to quarterback Josh Rosen.

Although the talented QB prospect returned for the start of the current campaign, the team faded quickly following a 2-0 start and lost three of its last four games to seal the coach's fate.

Mora's departure marks a disappointing ending to a tenure that started out with great promise. The Bruins won more than seven games just once in nine seasons before Mora's arrival. They were barreling toward the bottom of the Pac-12 with little room for hope.

Mora, equipped with an NFL background and deft recruiting hand, brought them back to relevance quickly. Rosen is one of the best prospects in school history, even if the wins never quite followed.