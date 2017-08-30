    Indians Owner Paul Dolan Says Team, MLB 'Not Aligned' on Chief Wahoo Logo

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2017

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN- APRIL 17: A Cleveland Indians hat with Chief Wahoo against the Minnesota Twins on April 17, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Indians defeated the Twins 3-1. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
    Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

    Cleveland Indians owner Paul Dolan says the team and Major League Baseball are still not on the same page regarding how to handle the club's controversial "Chief Wahoo" logo. 

    During a speaking appearance at the St. George Fellowship Centre on Wednesday, Dolan addressed where things stand with MLB on the issue. 

    "We're not exactly aligned on its future," he told 1590 WAKR's Ray Horner, via Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal. "But we will come to some understanding some time relatively soon, meaning before the start of the 2018 season and maybe sooner than that."

    The Indians have been phasing out the prominence of the "Chief Wahoo" logo in recent years, incorporating a block C as their primary logo at the start of the 2016 season.

    In January, Dolan and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred had "multiple meetings" to discuss solutions for the franchise to handle the divisive logo, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

    "I'm not going to speculate about what I want the end of the process to be," Manfred said. "I think that Paul has been fantastic about engaging in conversations. I want those conversations to continue, and I think we'll produce a result that will be good for the Indians and good for baseball. What exactly that is, I don't want to speculate right now."

    Dolan said Wednesday the team was "on a path towards further mitigating the use" of the logo and it does "think there's some validity" to those who find it offensive. 

    The Indians have used some variation of the "Chief Wahoo" logo on their jerseys and hats since 1947. 

