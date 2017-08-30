    Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Sergio Aguero and Jadon Sancho

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2017

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City in action during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton at Etihad Stadium on August 21, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
    Michael Regan/Getty Images

    Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is "disillusioned" under manager Pep Guardiola, according to reports.

    The Daily Telegraph (h/t Metro) reported the explosive attacker "is concerned about Guardiola’s selection policy," with the 2018 World Cup becoming a focus over the next 12 months. The arrival of Gabriel Jesus has already added extra competition, with rumours of a transfer deadline-day bid for Alexis Sanchez on the cards.

    According to John Cross of the Daily Mirror, City are ready to offer Arsenal £50 million plus Raheem Sterling for the Chile superstar.

    However, Arsenal have quickly enquired about Aguero's availability as the Gunners prepare to lose their star forward.

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: A dejected Sergio Aguero of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on December 31, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Independent reported manager Arsene Wenger would consider a potential deal if Aguero was included.

    Pitt-Brooke wrote on Tuesday:

    "City contacted Arsenal this morning with their latest offer for the Chilean forward, who they have been chasing all summer. But Arsenal responded this morning by telling City to include Aguero as part of the price for Sanchez.

    "Raheem Sterling has already been discussed as a potential make-weight in a move for Sanchez, and was part of City’s offer on Tuesday morning."

    Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (L) gestures to Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at White Hart Lane in London, on October 2,
    GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

    Aguero's work and positional play do not suit Guardiola's tactics, and the potential arrival of Sanchez would see the Argentina international consigned to the bench for prolonged periods.

    Despite Jesus' arrival last January, Aguero featured in 31 Premier League appearances last term, scoring 20 goals, according to Squawka. The player maintained a 52 per cent shot accuracy as he remained a predatory threat.

    In other City news, Sky Blues prodigy Jadon Sancho has gone AWOL, as the 17-year-old wonderkid considers his future under Guardiola.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: Jadon Sancho of Manchester City and Mason Mount of Chelsea in action during the FA Youth Cup Final, second leg between Chelsea and Mancherster City at Stamford Bridge on April 26, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bard
    Steve Bardens/Getty Images

    Per James Ducker of the Telegraph (h/t Mark Brus of Metro), the highly rated youngster is being linked with a potential switch to Arsenal, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur also interested in the winger. Sancho has been absent from duty for most of August, prompting rumours of his impending exit from City.

    The attacker is considered one of City's best young talents after signing from Watford in 2015.

    Aguero's departure would be a huge shock for City fans, but if Sanchez arrives in his place, Guardiola will be much closer to completing the jigsaw puzzle.

    The diminutive player is prone to minor injury and has suffered repeatedly in recent years, missing vital periods of the season.

    Sanchez would allow Guardiola to play a more dynamic game, with the Chilean at the heart of City's talented attacking unit with Jesus.

