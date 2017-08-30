Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Sergio Aguero and Jadon Sancho

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is "disillusioned" under manager Pep Guardiola, according to reports.

The Daily Telegraph (h/t Metro) reported the explosive attacker "is concerned about Guardiola’s selection policy," with the 2018 World Cup becoming a focus over the next 12 months. The arrival of Gabriel Jesus has already added extra competition, with rumours of a transfer deadline-day bid for Alexis Sanchez on the cards.

According to John Cross of the Daily Mirror, City are ready to offer Arsenal £50 million plus Raheem Sterling for the Chile superstar.

However, Arsenal have quickly enquired about Aguero's availability as the Gunners prepare to lose their star forward.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Independent reported manager Arsene Wenger would consider a potential deal if Aguero was included.

Pitt-Brooke wrote on Tuesday:

"City contacted Arsenal this morning with their latest offer for the Chilean forward, who they have been chasing all summer. But Arsenal responded this morning by telling City to include Aguero as part of the price for Sanchez.

"Raheem Sterling has already been discussed as a potential make-weight in a move for Sanchez, and was part of City’s offer on Tuesday morning."

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Aguero's work and positional play do not suit Guardiola's tactics, and the potential arrival of Sanchez would see the Argentina international consigned to the bench for prolonged periods.

Despite Jesus' arrival last January, Aguero featured in 31 Premier League appearances last term, scoring 20 goals, according to Squawka. The player maintained a 52 per cent shot accuracy as he remained a predatory threat.

In other City news, Sky Blues prodigy Jadon Sancho has gone AWOL, as the 17-year-old wonderkid considers his future under Guardiola.

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Per James Ducker of the Telegraph (h/t Mark Brus of Metro), the highly rated youngster is being linked with a potential switch to Arsenal, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur also interested in the winger. Sancho has been absent from duty for most of August, prompting rumours of his impending exit from City.

The attacker is considered one of City's best young talents after signing from Watford in 2015.

Aguero's departure would be a huge shock for City fans, but if Sanchez arrives in his place, Guardiola will be much closer to completing the jigsaw puzzle.

The diminutive player is prone to minor injury and has suffered repeatedly in recent years, missing vital periods of the season.

Sanchez would allow Guardiola to play a more dynamic game, with the Chilean at the heart of City's talented attacking unit with Jesus.