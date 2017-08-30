Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Riyad Mahrez, Julian Draxler

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Manchester United could place late bids for Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez and Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler on transfer deadline day Thursday, according to reports.

French outlet SFR Sport (h/t Marc Williams of the Daily Star) reported manager Jose Mourinho wants to add the Algerian ace to his squad as the Red Devils challenge for the Premier League title and UEFA Champions League. The player has asked the Foxes for a transfer, but the United board are not convinced by Mahrez's credentials.

United already have Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata in creative roles at the club, and Mahrez could struggle for a first-team berth with the attacking competition at Old Trafford.

According to MailOnline's Amitai Winehouse, Leicester value Mahrez at £50 million, and it appears the price tag has scared off suitors, including Arsenal. The player was also linked to Barcelona, but Mahrez remained with Leicester last term.

The 26-year-old was pivotal as Leicester won the title two seasons ago, but he failed to hit the heights last term.



Mahrez scored just six goals and assisted three times in the Premier League last season, according to WhoScored.com, as coach Claudio Ranieri was sacked.

The attacker has proved to be one of England's most creative talents in the past, but at £50 million, United fans would be expecting much more for the price.

In other news, Draxler could be a shock target for Mourinho in the final hours of the English transfer window that closes at 11 p.m. BT Thursday.

Per TransferMarketWeb (h/t Williams), United could enquire about the Germany international after PSG's world-record purchase of Neymar from Barcelona. Barca and Borussia Dortmund are also keeping tabs on the highly rated forward.

Mourinho's squad is short of wingers, and Draxler could offer the Portuguese manager a variation to his attacking options.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have both been given responsibilities on the wing recently, but Draxler is a more natural fit to provide service to Romelu Lukaku.

United have been shrewd during the transfer window, quickly tempting their top targets as they planned through pre-season.

The Red Devils have appeared motivated and ruthless in their opening matches of the season, but a late edition could give the side the edge in the race for silverware.