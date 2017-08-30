Arsenal Reportedly Could Use Alexis Sanchez Fee to Chase Julian Draxler Transfer

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Arsenal will reportedly look to close a deadline-day deal for Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler in the event they sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City.

The Citizens have been closely linked with Sanchez throughout the summer, but the Telegraph's James Ducker reports City could get a deal done for a fee in the region of £70 million.

The Gunners have been led to believe they will not be able to get City winger Raheem Sterling as a replacement for Sanchez, pushing the north Londoners to get serious in their Draxler interest.

Arsenal broke their transfer record to sign Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette for £45 million, but after failing to build much on that investment, the Mirror's John Cross said they'll need to get someone in if Sanchez leaves:

City are said to be willing to pay the South American £325,000 per week and have sent a medical team to Macul, Santiago in his native Chile, where he is set to face Paraguay in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.

News of the interest in Draxler has developed quickly, and all just one day after Goal's Nizaar Kinsella gave the impression Arsenal—or any club—had little hope of recruiting the German:

Neymar's £200 million arrival at the Parc des Princes has given Draxler new competition on the wings, although manager Unai Emery could undoubtedly find a place for him at No. 10.

Germany manager Joachim Low was unequivocal in stating PSG wanted to keep Draxler in the French capital, telling reporters:

"I know for a fact that Paris don't want to sell him. They are convinced of his outstanding qualities.

"He made such a big step forward there. I am convinced that he will come out on top at Paris. By now, he's already playing a big role for us."

Arsenal may also struggle to lure the former Schalke and Wolfsburg trickster to the Emirates Stadium without the offer of UEFA Champions League football, meaning a deadline-day move will be tough to execute.