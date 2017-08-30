Charlotte Provides Ric Flair Health Update, Talks WWE Return

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Following Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live, Charlotte Flair provided an update on the recovery of her father, Ric Flair.

As seen in the following video courtesy of WWE's official YouTube account, Charlotte discussed the situation with Renee Young:

In the video (h/t Sean Rueter of Cageside Seats), Charlotte said the fact that she is back with WWE is a sign that her father is improving: "He has a long road. I'm not saying he's gonna be back next week strutting, but definitely the prayers and the positive vibes help. And I wouldn't be here if I didn't think it was OK, so everything's good. This is where I belong and I'm glad to be back."

On Tuesday, WWE.com posted an article about Flair's preparation to begin physical therapy after undergoing an undisclosed surgery.

The "Nature Boy," who has been hospitalized since Aug. 12, also posted the following optimistic message on Twitter:

Although Charlotte didn't appear on SmackDown, she did wrestle in a dark match and is likely nearing her televised return.

In the video, The Queen talked about the importance of getting back to doing what she loves:

"Just to be with my friends, like traveling with Becky [Lynch] this weekend and seeing [Tyler] Breeze and AJ [Styles] and New Day and the whole SmackDown roster. I don't know—when you're used to doing something every single day and then it's taken away for two weeks and especially since my bond with my dad is this— so I kept thinking like sitting there, 'How am I gonna talk to my dad about work?' So just being back and knowing that he's getting better, it's for the family. It feels like, yeah, I don't know, I just needed to get back in the groove of things."

During her brief time in WWE, Charlotte has quickly developed into one of the most accomplished female competitors of all time.

She is a former NXT Women's champion, a former Divas champion and a four-time Raw Women's champion.

While Charlotte has yet to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship since moving to the blue brand, it is likely only a matter of time before she ascends to the top of that division as well.