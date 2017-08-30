Bayern Munich Transfer News: No Julian Draxler Move, Renato Sanches Rumours

THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has dismissed rumours the club will move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler. Elsewhere, Renato Sanches is reportedly close to joining Swansea City on loan for the season.

Hoeness recently told German newspaper Bild (h/t FourFourTwo) he already gets a "bellyache" over Bayern's selection dilemmas out wide, citing the current team staff as a reason for no further improvements there after speaking with the club's executive board chairman:

"Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and I have recently been together and talked about what a mixture of class players we already have in this squad.

"If we were going to make a transfer like Draxler, the next question would be the same as in the case of James' [Rodriguez] commitment – what about Thomas Muller?

"It is clear that Julian Draxler is a player who would be a good match for Bayern, but we do not want to sell any of our players. I also already have bellyache if all our players our fit."

Bayern's president isn't the only high-ranking figure to comment on Draxler's future in recent days, either, and ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson provided quotes from Germany manager Joachim Low on the matter:

Draxler is sure to encounter increased competition for a place at the Parc des Princes after Neymar arrived at the club from Barcelona for a world-record £200 million and has since made a beaming start to life in the French capital.

FourFourTwo took note of Draxler's own comments suggesting he doesn't want to move, and The Yellow Wall's Lars Pollmann raised the winger's own concerns, having already moved twice in the past two years:

Draxler only joined PSG in January of this year, and although Bayern are usually favourites to sign the biggest German stars, all signs are pointing to Draxler remaining in Paris for the time being.

Meanwhile, Sanchez could be headed out of the Allianz Arena exit after Simon Jones of MailOnline reported Swansea are close to completing a season-long loan move, which is said to be valued at £7 million.

The 20-year-old arrived at Bayern from Benfica last summer and held plenty of promise after starring for Portugal en route to their Euro 2016 triumph, but his first season in Germany left many wanting.

According to Jones, PSG, AS Monaco, AC Milan and Chelsea were also interested in signing Sanches, while Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe brought some perspective on why moving to a club like Arsenal may not be ideal:

It's reported Swansea manager Paul Clement, who was an assistant to Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid and PSG, called in a favour with his old boss in order to seal the potential coup.

In the smaller setting of the Liberty Stadium, Sanches may be under less pressure to dazzle compared to in Bavaria, and Clement's Swans may reap the benefits of a revitalised 2016 Golden Boy award winner as a result.