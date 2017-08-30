Conor McGregor Launching 'August McGregor' Clothing Line in 2018

David Becker/Getty Images

Conor McGregor continues to expand his brand outside of mixed martial arts, with the UFC lightweight champion scheduled to launch a clothing line next year.

Per Damon Martin of MMANYTT.com, McGregor has partnered with David August Heil to create the August McGregor clothing line that will officially launch in January 2018.

The clothing line will play off McGregor's distinct style and will feature a line of "affordably priced suits" to allow fans an opportunity to dress like the UFC superstar.

"Fashion is something that I am truly passionate about, and I am excited to share exactly that with my fans by giving them a chance to share my iconic looks." McGregor said in a statement included in Martin's report. "We casually chatted about doing a line together, but we finally got serious over the past several months. I know the public will love what lies ahead."

Martin noted the clothing options will include "shirts, accessories and full suits that will range from $500 to $1,200."

McGregor's star continues to rise after his memorable showdown with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the boxing ring last Saturday. He was defeated by TKO in the 10th round in his first professional boxing match but showed a lot more promise in the ring than expected.

The Irish sensation is still the biggest MMA star in the world and could return to the Octagon by the end of 2017 for his first match in UFC since winning the lightweight title last November.