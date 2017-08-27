Conor McGregor Says He Will Return to UFC After TKO Loss to Floyd Mayweather

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

UFC fans rejoice: Conor McGregor is apparently coming back to your sport.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. handed McGregor a defeat via technical knockout Saturday in Las Vegas in the latter's first professional boxing match, and commentator Jim Gray asked the Ireland star if he would return to UFC.

"Of course," McGregor answered, via Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting.

While McGregor lost the fight, he appeared to be the better boxer in the opening few rounds and even landed a head-turning uppercut against Money. However, Mayweather demonstrated his typical technical brilliance and defensive prowess and seemingly wore out McGregor as the fight progressed.

McGregor's fatigue was all Mayweather needed, and he seized control in the middle rounds and overwhelmed the UFC fighter to the point the official stopped the bout in the 10th.

Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports praised McGregor for the way he stood tough against the 50-0 Mayweather:

Attention now turns to McGregor's return to UFC after Saturday's long-awaited result.

According to his official UFC profile, he owns a 21-3-0 record. He is one of the sport's biggest superstars, and the way he held his own against the undefeated Mayweather in a different arena will do nothing to change that.

McGregor's most recent UFC fight came in November, when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 via TKO.

Given his comments Saturday, that won't be his last time in the Octagon.