Benedikt Howedes Signs Contract with Juventus, Completes Loan from Schalke

TF-Images/Getty Images

Italian champions Juventus have announced the loan signing of Germany international Benedikt Howedes.

The Old Lady's official Twitter account confirmed the 29-year-old's arrival from Schalke on a one-year deal with an option to buy:

A club statement via Juve's official website revealed further information about the switch.

Juve have the option to sign the player to a permanent deal next summer but must pay €13 million (£11.96 million) if he plays 25 times this term. A further €3 million (£2.7 million) of add-ons will be included for performance-related targets.

The defender was captain at the Bundesliga club and brings a wealth of experience to Turin as he plays abroad for the first time in his career.