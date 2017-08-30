    Benedikt Howedes Signs Contract with Juventus, Completes Loan from Schalke

    August 30, 2017

    GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - AUGUST 19: Benedikt Hoewedes of Schalke celebrate their win during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig at Veltins-Arena on August 19, 2017 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)
    TF-Images/Getty Images

    Italian champions Juventus have announced the loan signing of Germany international Benedikt Howedes.

    The Old Lady's official Twitter account confirmed the 29-year-old's arrival from Schalke on a one-year deal with an option to buy:

    A club statement via Juve's official website revealed further information about the switch.

    Juve have the option to sign the player to a permanent deal next summer but must pay €13 million (£11.96 million) if he plays 25 times this term. A further €3 million (£2.7 million) of add-ons will be included for performance-related targets.

    The defender was captain at the Bundesliga club and brings a wealth of experience to Turin as he plays abroad for the first time in his career.

