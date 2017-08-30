Benedikt Howedes Signs Contract with Juventus, Completes Loan from Schalke

Benedikt Howedes Signs Contract with Juventus, Completes Loan from SchalkeAugust 30, 2017
Italian champions Juventus have announced the loan signing of Germany international Benedikt Howedes.
The Old Lady's official Twitter account confirmed the 29-year-old's arrival from Schalke on a one-year deal with an option to buy:
JuventusFC @juventusfcen
OFFICIAL: Welcome to Juventus @BeneHoewedes! 👉 https://t.co/JvPO0iA3VS #WillkommenBenedikt #ForzaJuve https://t.co/2mimfw1Tsa2017-8-30 16:43:08
A club statement via Juve's official website revealed further information about the switch.
Juve have the option to sign the player to a permanent deal next summer but must pay €13 million (£11.96 million) if he plays 25 times this term. A further €3 million (£2.7 million) of add-ons will be included for performance-related targets.
The defender was captain at the Bundesliga club and brings a wealth of experience to Turin as he plays abroad for the first time in his career.