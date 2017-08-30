Tottenham Transfer News: Juan Foyth Agrees to 5-Year Contract with Club

RODRIGO BUENDIA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth on a five-year contract.

The north Londoners announced the deal via the club's official Twitter account on Wednesday, and the Argentina under-20 international will become Spurs' second defensive signing in the space of a week:

Foyth, 19, follows former Ajax centre-back Davinson Sanchez to Tottenham after he recently joined, offering further cover to a back line that also boasts the talents of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

The central defender's Tottenham contract will run until the summer of 2022, giving Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino another young, promising asset at the back alongside fellow new arrival Sanchez, 21.

Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports also disclosed the relatively low cost of Foyth's transfer and hyped up the youngster's talent:

The news of Foyth's arrival comes not long after Tottenham confirmed former fringe defender Kevin Wimmer had agreed a move to Premier League rivals Stoke City after making just 31 appearances in two years at the club.

The Austria international's sale to Stoke is worth £15 million to Spurs, according to John Percy of The Telegraph, meaning they look to have concluded an astute bit of business in landing Foyth for roughly half that.

Speaking to Tottenham's official website, the 6'1" defender spoke of his adoration for the English top flight and, in particular, how Pochettino's preference to offer young players a chance figured in his decision:

Teenager Foyth has been a prominent figure in defence for Argentina's under-20 side in the past year and moves to north London having only earned his senior Estudiantes debut earlier this year.

It's clear compatriot and new manager Pochettino has seen enough promise in that time to invest in his future, hoping he'll have an impact and reinforce a Spurs defence that's kept one clean sheet in three league games this season.