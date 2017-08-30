Arsenal Transfer News: Jack Wilshere Reportedly Offered to Betis, Latest Rumours

James Chance/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has reportedly been offered to Real Betis for the upcoming season.

According to Estadio Deportivo (h/t Joe Mewis of the Daily Mirror), the La Liga side are ready to give Wilshere a chance to relaunch his career, having struggled to make the grade at the Emirates Stadium.

It's added that with just one year left to run on his Arsenal deal, the 25-year-old could potentially agree a pre-contract with the Spanish outfit from January.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.