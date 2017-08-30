    Arsenal Transfer News: Jack Wilshere Reportedly Offered to Betis, Latest Rumours

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Jack Wilshere of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League 2 match between Arsenal v Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on August 21, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)
    James Chance/Getty Images

    Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has reportedly been offered to Real Betis for the upcoming season.

    According to Estadio Deportivo (h/t Joe Mewis of the Daily Mirror), the La Liga side are ready to give Wilshere a chance to relaunch his career, having struggled to make the grade at the Emirates Stadium.

    It's added that with just one year left to run on his Arsenal deal, the 25-year-old could potentially agree a pre-contract with the Spanish outfit from January.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.   

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Liverpool Shelve Lemar Interest, Want Ox

      Alex Richards
      via mirror
      World Football logo
      World Football

      How Barca Messed It Up So Badly

      Richard Fitzpatrick
      via Bleacher Report
      Arsenal logo
      Arsenal

      Arsenal Greenlight Ox to Liverpool...Despite Bad Blood

      John Cross
      via mirror
      Arsenal logo
      Arsenal

      Arsenal and Cologne Agree to Share Scouting Information

      FourFourTwo
      via FourFourTwo