Arsenal Club Store at Emirates Stadium Raided by Burglars, Merchandise Stolen

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsenal's megastore at the Emirates Stadium was targeted by burglars on Tuesday night, with a selection of merchandise stolen.

As relayed by Chris Wheatley of Goal, the the Metropolitan Police released the following statement confirming the shop had been broken into:

"Police in Islington were called to Emirates Stadium, Queensland Road, E7 at 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, following reports of a burglary at a commercial premise. Officers attended and found that the front of the Arsenal FC store had been broken into and a large quantity of merchandise had been stolen."

Labour Lords front bench spokesperson Collins of Highbury posted a photo of the damage:

Suspects involved in the attack allegedly used a car and two mopeds to make their getaway from the scene.

Arsenal will be back at the Emirates on Saturday, September 9 for a Premier League showdown with Bournemouth. The Gunners won their first game of the campaign in front of their home fans, 4-3 against Leicester City, but have suffered two disappointing defeats on the road since against Stoke City and Liverpool.