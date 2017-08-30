    Arsenal Club Store at Emirates Stadium Raided by Burglars, Merchandise Stolen

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 08: The Arsenal badge is seen on the side of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on December 8, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
    Michael Regan/Getty Images

    Arsenal's megastore at the Emirates Stadium was targeted by burglars on Tuesday night, with a selection of merchandise stolen.

    As relayed by Chris Wheatley of Goal, the the Metropolitan Police released the following statement confirming the shop had been broken into:

    "Police in Islington were called to Emirates Stadium, Queensland Road, E7 at 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, following reports of a burglary at a commercial premise. Officers attended and found that the front of the Arsenal FC store had been broken into and a large quantity of merchandise had been stolen."

    Labour Lords front bench spokesperson Collins of Highbury posted a photo of the damage:

    Suspects involved in the attack allegedly used a car and two mopeds to make their getaway from the scene.

    Arsenal will be back at the Emirates on Saturday, September 9 for a Premier League showdown with Bournemouth. The Gunners won their first game of the campaign in front of their home fans, 4-3 against Leicester City, but have suffered two disappointing defeats on the road since against Stoke City and Liverpool.

