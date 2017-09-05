Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Riyad Mahrez, Adam Ounas Rumours

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly never held an interest in signing Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City in the final stages of the summer transfer window.

According to Paul Hetherington of the Daily Star Sunday, Mahrez left the Algeria squad in the hope of securing a transfer away from the Foxes, believing he could get a move to Old Trafford. However, it's been reported by Mark Clayton of the Leicester Mercury that United were never in the frame.

"However, sources in Manchester have confirmed there was never any prospect of a deal for Mahrez and the Old Trafford club made no attempt to sign anyone on deadline day," Clayton wrote. "The Mercury understands there were no bids from any Premier League club for Mahrez during the entire transfer window. The only offer was the much-publicised bid from Roma."

Indeed, despite being allowed to leave the Algeria squad, Mahrez was unable to get his move and will remain a Leicester player for the foreseeable future.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

As noted by journalist Ste Hoare, Mahrez was one of a number of high-profile footballers who didn't get the move they desired in the window:

Interest in Mahrez from United wouldn't have been too much of a surprise. After all, the Leicester man has blossomed into one of the most dangerous players in the Premier League.

With his pace, dribbling skill and intelligence on the ball, the Algerian would have brought something different to United's attack. As noted by WhoScored.com, few players can match Mahrez in terms of natural creativity:

Even so, the 26-year-old's lack of work off the ball wouldn't necessarily endear him to a manager such as Jose Mourinho. As noted by Clayton, Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic—a more aggressive and combative wide man—was linked with a switch to Old Trafford for much of the summer.

Adam Ounas Interest Noted

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Manchester United were reportedly keen on landing Adam Ounas from Bordeaux before Napoli nipped ahead of them to seal the transfer.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), the Red Devils were interested in the winger "by Mourinho’s hand." The 20-year-old is noted to have been a long-term target for the United boss, with the club tracking him for a year.

But Coast added that Napoli caught the competition off guard in the pursuit of Ounas, wrapping up the transfer in a week as far back as February; AS Roma were also said to have been interested in snapping up the youngster.

The Algeria international has yet to feature in Serie A for Napoli, though he was impressive when on the field in pre-season. As noted by Football Italia, it seems the Partenopei want to ease him into top-flight football in Italy:

It's little surprise Ounas has got the Napoli fans excited. Typically he is stationed out wide and he boasts a brilliant burst of speed. The youngster's primary attribute is his close control; he can wriggle out of tight gaps and is an excellent striker of the ball.

If Mourinho had been tracking the youngster for a while, he would have been disappointed to see him head to Napoli. There's no doubt his development will be watched closely at the Stadio San Paolo this season.