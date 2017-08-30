UFC Refund Fans for Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Pay-Per-View Problems

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC has announced it will refund fans who were unable to watch Conor McGregor's fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Saturday due to technical difficulties.

UFC President Dana White released a statement explaining the decision:

Mayweather won the bout, which was shown on Showtime, with a 10th-round technical knockout.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.