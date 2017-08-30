    UFC Refund Fans for Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Pay-Per-View Problems

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2017

    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: (R-L) Conor McGregor of Ireland punches the body of Floyd Mayweather Jr. during their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images )
    Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

    The UFC has announced it will refund fans who were unable to watch Conor McGregor's fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Saturday due to technical difficulties. 

    UFC President Dana White released a statement explaining the decision:

    Mayweather won the bout, which was shown on Showtime, with a 10th-round technical knockout.

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC Should Offer Ownership to Conor

      Chad Dundas
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Phelps Challenges McGregor 🏊

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Conor to Overtake Ronaldo on Rich List

      Christopher Simpson
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      MMA Fans Should Ditch Inferiority Complex

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report