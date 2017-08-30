Danny Drinkwater Reportedly Hands in Transfer Request, Wants Chelsea Move

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Danny Drinkwater has reportedly handed in a transfer request at Leicester City as he seeks a move to Chelsea.

Sky Sports' Kelly Cates broke the news on The Debate, while pundit Jamie Redknapp gave his take on the move:

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Drinkwater handed in his request some time ago:

He's unlikely to nail down a starting berth in Chelsea's best XI, but his chemistry with N'Golo Kante could make him a valuable player to have in the squad, as Redknapp noted.

The pair formed an outstanding partnership during the Foxes' stunning Premier League title win in 2015-16, and while he may not be a marquee buy, he's a reliable performer at the top level and a homegrown talent.

Drinkwater will do his part in helping to regain possession, but he'll mainly provide an alternative to Cesc Fabregas in terms of distribution and his desire to create opportunities for his side.

Like Fabregas, the Englishman is adept at doing so from deep positions, per Squawka Football:

SFR Sport's Sebastien Chapuis believes Drinkwater can flourish under manager Antonio Conte:

With the Foxes no longer competing in the UEFA Champions League and likely restricted to finishing mid-table or lower for the foreseeable future, it's understandable Drinkwater is eager to make the most of this opportunity, even if he's not likely to be a key player at Stamford Bridge.

Much will depend on Leicester's demands. He is a top performer in their side, and Chelsea must consider how much they're prepared to spend on a squad player.