    Kristaps Porzingis Reportedly Skipped Exit Meeting Due to Jeff Hornacek Issues

    Scott Polacek, August 29, 2017

    JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 4: Kristaps Porzingis of Team World smiles at practice for the 2017 Africa Game as part of the Basketball Without Borders Africa at the Ticketpro Dome on August 4, 2017 in Gauteng province of Johannesburg, South Africa. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

    New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis reportedly skipped his exit meeting following the 2016-17 season because of issues with head coach Jeff Hornacek instead of then-president Phil Jackson.

    Peter Vecsey (h/t Ryan Phillips of the Big Lead) reported the news Tuesday.

    Hornacek reportedly told Willy Hernangomez to tell Porzingis "stop playing like a p---y," which caused the star big man to skip the exit meeting and, as Phillips wrote, "basically shut down any relationship with his head coach" at that time.  

    Phillips also noted Vecsey reported Porzingis and Hornacek are speaking again with the 2017-18 campaign approaching.

    It is another example of dysfunction within the Knicks' franchise after a fourth straight losing season. Porzingis was included in trade rumors during the offseason, and Jackson and the team parted ways after three years together.

    Rekindling the relationship between Porzingis and Hornacek is important moving forward considering the 22-year-old is one of the few bright spots for the team. He posted 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in 2016-17, his second in the league, and figures to continue blossoming with more experience at the highest level.

    Having a functioning relationship with his head coach would only serve to facilitate the development.

