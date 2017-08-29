Kristaps Porzingis Reportedly Skipped Exit Meeting Due to Jeff Hornacek Issues

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis reportedly skipped his exit meeting following the 2016-17 season because of issues with head coach Jeff Hornacek instead of then-president Phil Jackson.

Peter Vecsey (h/t Ryan Phillips of the Big Lead) reported the news Tuesday.

Hornacek reportedly told Willy Hernangomez to tell Porzingis "stop playing like a p---y," which caused the star big man to skip the exit meeting and, as Phillips wrote, "basically shut down any relationship with his head coach" at that time.

Phillips also noted Vecsey reported Porzingis and Hornacek are speaking again with the 2017-18 campaign approaching.

NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft Frank Ntilikina NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Knicks Rookie Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down Kevin Durant and Lebron James Jawing Kevin Durant Is One Win Away from Capping Off an Unbelievable Year The Warriors Are Historically Dominating the Playoffs Right Arrow Icon

It is another example of dysfunction within the Knicks' franchise after a fourth straight losing season. Porzingis was included in trade rumors during the offseason, and Jackson and the team parted ways after three years together.

Rekindling the relationship between Porzingis and Hornacek is important moving forward considering the 22-year-old is one of the few bright spots for the team. He posted 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in 2016-17, his second in the league, and figures to continue blossoming with more experience at the highest level.

Having a functioning relationship with his head coach would only serve to facilitate the development.