Report: Cavs Not Seeking Another Player or High Draft Pick in Kyrie Irving Trade

The Boston Celtics reportedly may not have to part with another top asset in order to complete their stalled blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving.

Citing league sources on Tuesday, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Cleveland Cavaliers are "no longer seeking one of the Celtics' top young players or significant draft picks." He added Cleveland "could be inclined to complete the deal for a late first-round pick or second-round considerations."

The Celtics owe their 2018 second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder and 2019 second-round pick to the Memphis Grizzlies, but they have a slew of other selections at their disposal, including their own 2018 first-round pick and the Los Angeles Clippers' 2019 lottery-protected choice in Round 1.

Wojnarowski first reported Saturday the Cavaliers planned to request additional compensation from the Celtics after concerns were raised about the health of Isaiah Thomas' hip following a physical examination.

The Celtics previously agreed to send Thomas, Jae Crowder, the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round pick and Ante Zizic to the Cavaliers in exchange for Irving.

"I am not damaged," Thomas told Wojnarowski on Tuesday. "I'll be back, and I'll be the same player. ...

"I don't know what [the organization] is doing. It's out of my control. I just want to talk about what I can control, and I know that this (hip) won't be a problem into the future."

However, Thomas did hint that the injury―which he suffered in March and aggravated in the playoffs―could delay his 2017-18 debut.

"There's never been an indication that I wouldn't be back, and there's never been an indication that this is something messing up my career," he said, per Wojnarowski. "Maybe I am not going to be back as soon this season as everyone wants me to be, but I'm going to be back, and I'm going to be the same player again. No doctor has told me anything different than that."

The Cavaliers open the regular season Oct. 17 at Quicken Loans Arena against the Celtics in a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Finals.