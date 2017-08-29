PSG Transfer News: Latest Julian Draxler Summer-Exit Rumours Dismissed

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Germany national team manager Joachim Low has become the latest to dismiss rumours Julian Draxler could leave Paris Saint-Germain amid links with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.

Le 10 Sport (h/t Daily Star's Rhys Turrell) launched the latest round of gossip, claiming PSG will listen to offers for the Die Mannschaft left-sided attacker. Speculation has been ongoing since Neymar landed in the French capital, although the player's agent has ruled out a transfer from the outset, per Sport 1 (h/t ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson).

As shared by Johnson, Low gave reporters a similar message:

SFR Sport (h/t football.london's Charles Watts) also reported Draxler will not agree to any deal, as he's determined to make his mark in Paris.

The former Schalke star joined Les Parisiens in January and enjoyed an excellent start to his Ligue 1 career. He remained relatively injury-free as well, a major development given his struggles with health in the past.

His great form continued into the summer, as he guided Germany to the FIFA Confederations Cup title. While some outlets have pointed at his lack of starts since then, Johnson reminded fans the fact Draxler didn't have a real pre-season is the main reason he's yet to start:

From a football perspective, PSG have no reason whatsoever to sell the soon-to-be-24-year-old, and the only reason they could realistically cash in is to balance the books. Neymar more than doubled the previous transfer record, so Les Parisiens do have to find money elsewhere.

Draxler could be one of the club's most interesting players in a sale, although it's very late in the summer window at this point (it closes Thursday for most European leagues) and most top clubs have already made the bulk of their investments.

But even if PSG were interested in moving the player―and all evidence suggests that's not the case―it's hard to see Draxler agree to a deal this summer. He has already seen his fair share of clubs and was anything but happy in Wolfsburg, leading to his move to France in the first place.

Some consistency would be welcome for the winger, who can only benefit from playing his football in the same place for a few years. If his playing time does take a major hit in Paris, a move would become inevitable, but it's too early to determine whether that will be the case.

The more likely scenario sees manager Unai Emery experiment with Draxler, Neymar and his other attacking options these next few months, and if things don't work out, a transfer could be discussed in January.