Arsenal Transfer News: Inter Milan Reportedly Make New Shkodran Mustafi Offer

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Inter have reportedly made another loan offer for Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi, but the German international is not expected to leave the club at this time.

According to Sky Italia (via Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol), the Nerazzurri have improved their offer to £4.6 million with a permanent option, which is still well below what one would expect for the defender:

The Gunners paid well over £30 million for Mustafi a year ago, and while the defender didn't have a great first season in the Premier League, his transfer value hasn't fallen that far.

Inter seem determined to make a loan deal happen and already made an offer before, per La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness' Tom Coast).

The 25-year-old was on the bench for Arsenal's 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool over the weekend but didn't play a second, despite the team's shaky defensive outing.

A move is certainly plausible, although deadline day is fast drawing near. A loan would make little sense, however, and any permanent transfer will likely cost an interested club around or more than £20 million.