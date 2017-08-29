Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest on Gareth Bale, Top Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos reportedly wants the club to sell Gareth Bale this summer, amid rumours Manchester United want to sign the Wales forward.

A report from Spanish source Diario Gol (h/t Alex Wood of the Daily Star) has detailed Ramos' concerns about Bale, with the 31-year-old centre-back ready to go to Los Blancos president Florentino Perez if Bale's performances don't improve.

Citing Diario Gol, Wood wrote how Ramos "believes Real are trying too hard to accommodate the 28-year-old forward. Ramos believes this is especially problematic when Real need to adopt a more defensive setup."

The presence of Isco and rising young star Marco Asensio is also seen as a factor in deciding Bale's immediate future.

It's not an unreasonable argument when considering how playing Bale means Real deploy three forwards and a narrower central midfield trio. However, take Bale out for Isco or Asensio, and Los Merengues have an extra man in the middle as part of a more fluid shape.

Bale has struggled to get his career in the Spanish capital going due to myriad injury problems. His first season, the 2013/14 campaign, proved spectacular, culminating in winning both the Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League, with Bale scoring a key goal in each final.

Those goals came during a season when Bale operated in a front three with Karim Benzema and club talisman Cristiano Ronaldo. Since then, the former Tottenham Hotspur man has struggled to forge a rapport with the prolific Ronaldo.

Bale hasn't even taken full advantage of Ronaldo's absences, scoring just once in two games in La Liga while the latter has been serving a suspension to start this season.

If Real want a buyer for the player who cost them a world-record fee in 2013, United seem like a prime candidate.

In fact, Wood wrote how there is interest on both sides, particularly from United's manager: "Jose Mourinho is desperate to bring the Welshman back to Britain and has tried to unsettle him this summer. Bale, in turn, has made it clear to Real Madrid that Old Trafford is the only place he would consider moving to."

However, Wood also referenced how "Real are reluctant to accept the proposal as they will have to scramble to find a replacement."

Even so, United's interest in Bale is clearly defined, as Alex Porter of the Manchester Evening News detailed the player is "wanted by Mourinho, who admitted ahead of the Super Cup that he would be keen on the Welshman should Real Madrid wish to sell."

Landing Bale would be a huge boost for Mourinho's bid to return United to title-winning glory. Yet the 28-year-old still has qualities Los Blancos can use.

His pace, clever movement, shooting power and aerial prowess take markers away from Ronaldo and give Real perhaps the best front three in Europe. It's worth Ramos and others at the club showing a little more patience with Bale.