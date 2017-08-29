Jerry Jones Says There Is 'No Evidence' to Support Ezekiel Elliott Suspension

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones voiced his criticism of the six-game suspension handed down to Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott following the NFL's investigation into domestic violence allegations.

In an interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday (h/t ESPN.com's Todd Archer), Jones said he "abhors" domestic violence and said he worked with a battered women's shelter in Arkansas prior to owning the Cowboys. However, he still believes the NFL was too harsh in its ruling regarding Elliott:

"On the other hand with what we are today and what we're trying to be relative to addressing it in the league, [it] has all kinds of issues and it should. It's a very complicated issue because you have no evidence here. That's all I want to say about it. But it creates quite a convoluted approach by Zeke's representatives and by the league that I really hate is a focus of all of our attention. I do. Even though others would say that the issue needs this kind of focus and you're using the NFL for visibility."

Elliott didn't face criminal charges stemming from the allegations, but Todd Jones, the league's special counsel for conduct, wrote that the NFL's investigation found "there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence against Ms. [Tiffany] Thompson on multiple occasions during the week of July 16, 2016," according to a statement from the NFL.

Elliott appealed the suspension, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the 2016 All-Pro will testify under oath to Harold Henderson, the arbitrator who's overseeing the appeal, on Tuesday.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Monday that Henderson declined to compel Thompson to appear at the appeal for cross-examination. Henderson also denied the inclusion of notes made by investigators during six interviews with Thompson.

Robinson wrote both factors increase the likelihood of the suspension being upheld but that Elliott's defense team and the NFL Players Association could potentially take the case to federal court if they find a procedural violation during the case.