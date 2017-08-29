Thomas Lemar Bid from Liverpool Reportedly £75M, Could Include Divock Origi

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Liverpool will reportedly up their offer for Monaco's Thomas Lemar to £75 million amid further talks on Tuesday, while Divock Origi could be used as part of the deal.

According to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, the Reds were unsuccessful with a £65 million bid but are set to return with the larger offer as they look to tempt Monaco into a sale.

Monaco's interest in Origi could see him included as a makeweight.

Sky Sports' Bryan Swanson reported Monaco have thus far held firm in their desire to keep Lemar:

The promise of an enormous cash sum and a player could change that, however.

Lemar, 21, ostensibly operates from the left wing, but he can also play in a central role—which he may have to do at Anfield given the Reds already have Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in their front three.

An outstanding campaign last season saw him grab 14 goals and 17 assists in all competitions, and he played a key role in Monaco's Ligue 1 title win.

Squawka Football shared some of the impressive numbers behind his domestic campaign:

Origi grabbed 11 goals from just 20 starts last year, but Dominic Solanke's electric start to life at Anfield has seen him slip down the pecking order.

Per Pearce, manager Jurgen Klopp admitted the competition for places was such that Origi has had to miss out:

The 22-year-old needs game time to continue his development, and it looks unlikely he'll get it at Liverpool this season.

He's also expendable, which makes him a strong candidate to sweeten the Lemar deal.

Monaco may well resist the latest attempt to prise one of their stars away, but such an offer would surely give them food for thought.