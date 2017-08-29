Arsenal Transfer News: Jonny Evans Reportedly Considered Amid Man City Rumours

ISAAC LAWRENCE/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly entered the race to sign West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans.

According to James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, the Gunners are keen to strengthen their defensive options after a disappointing start to the Premier League season.

It's noted they would face competition from Manchester City for the Northern Ireland international; Pep Guardiola's side will make a third offer worth up to £30 million for the West Brom man, according to Ducker, while Leicester City have also seen a £21 million bid turned down.

"Arsenal had a bid for Evans rebuffed by West Brom last year, but Arsene Wenger wants to sign a centre-half after his side's calamitous start to the season and could look to muscle in on City's efforts to sign the player," the piece continued.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

According to James Whaling of the Daily Mirror, the Gunners are close to letting Shkodran Mustafi leave to join Inter Milan, meaning more defensive reinforcements would be needed. Gabriel Paulista has also left the Emirates Stadium for Valencia.

As noted by Mark Ogden of ESPN, so far this season Arsenal have been pitiful in their work at the back:

Evans would potentially stiffen up this area of the squad, with the Gunners lacking dependable and combative players in the position.

While the centre-back was deemed not good enough for Manchester United by Louis van Gaal, he moved to the Hawthorns in 2015 and has continued to add to his excellent reputation. Under manager Tony Pulis, Evans has blossomed into the leader of the West Brom defence.

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

There are numerous excellent attributes to his game. Evans enjoys the physical battles that come part and parcel of the Premier League, though there's more nuance to his play than the quintessential British defender.

Evans, brought through the United academy, spots danger well, and when he is on the ball, he tends to distribute it with precision.

James McNicholas suggested he'd be a smart capture for Arsenal:

As aforementioned, for some Evans may not be deemed good enough to improve a side like the Gunners, nor is he the most glamorous signing the club will make in the window. But that may be exactly what Arsenal need.

Too often in recent years this team has wilted under defensive pressure, with players at the back lacking the discipline and concentration to get through tough spells. Evans has shown throughout his Premier League career he does not fall into that bracket.