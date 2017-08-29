Barcelona Transfer News: Andres Iniesta Move Denied, Marlon Santos Loan Rumours

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Barcelona sporting director Ariedo Braida has rejected speculation that Andres Iniesta could be allowed to join Juventus.

According to Football Italia, he told Radio anch'io sport: "Iniesta to Juventus? No. Barca's players aren't on the market. Iniesta will stay with us."

The Spaniard is in the final year of his deal with the club, and the Bianconeri are said to have harboured hopes of capitalising on the situation.

Iniesta has spent his entire career with the Catalan giants, and his superlative technical ability and vision have made him a key figure in the side throughout the last 15 years since he broke into the first team in 2002.

His time has been hugely successful, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

Iniesta has also proved decisive at the highest level for his country, as demonstrated by Squawka Football:

Given his age, his powers are somewhat diminishing, but he's still capable of producing moments of class from game to game, and his experience is almost unrivalled.

As such, he could contribute to any side, something Barca evidently recognise by their desire to keep him at least for the duration of his current deal.

VI-Images/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Barcelona are set to loan defender Marlon Santos to Nice, according to Sport.

Talks between the two sides are said to be "very advanced," though they are yet to determine whether it will be a one or two-year deal.

Per ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden, Barca manager Ernesto Valverde said recently that Santos could be set to leave on loan:

The 21-year-old has made just three senior appearances for the club.

While Thomas Vermaelen is hardly an inspiring option even as fourth-choice centre-back, a loan move can help Santos further his development, and he could one day return able to contribute to the first team.