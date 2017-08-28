Cameron Meredith Torn ACL Confirmed by Bears Coach John Fox

James Kenney/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears offense will be tasked with producing without wide receiver Cameron Meredith this season.

The team announced Monday head coach John Fox said Meredith and long snapper Patrick Scales each suffered a torn ACL during Chicago's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

"They'll be in our thoughts and prayers for sure," Fox said.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported the Bears signed Jeff Overbaugh on Monday to replace Scales.

While Overbaugh can fill in at long snapper, Meredith is the more significant setback for a Bears team looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season. He broke through in 2016 with 888 receiving yards and four touchdowns, surpassing 100 yards through the air in four different games.

He was a candidate to serve as Chicago's No. 1 receiver before he was carted off the field in Sunday's preseason contest.

Meredith shared an optimistic message on his Twitter page after the injury:

The Bears will likely rely on a group effort to replace him this season, as Kevin White, Kendall Wright and Victor Cruz should see more playing time.