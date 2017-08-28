John Cena vs. Roman Reigns WWE No Mercy 2017 Match to Be Announced on Raw

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns WWE No Mercy 2017 Match to Be Announced on RawAugust 28, 2017
WWE's Mike Rome announced on the company's official Twitter account John Cena and Roman Reigns will make official on Raw Monday a singles match at No Mercy on Sept. 24 in Los Angeles.
EXCLUSIVE: @MikeRomeWWE has learned that @JohnCena & @WWERomanReigns will make their #WWENoMercy match OFFICIAL on #RAW TONIGHT! https://t.co/MBy1Q7BYvU2017-8-28 21:15:21
The match comes after Cena returned to Raw last week since moving to SmackDown Live as part of the Superstar Shake-up in April.
The matchup itself isn't surprising. WWE has been preparing for a Cena-Reigns clash for over a year after Reigns called out Cena on the Today show the day after WrestleMania 32:
Uh oh, @johncena! @WWERomanReigns has a message for you! #TODAYsTake https://t.co/lqYwv9pZtD2016-4-4 13:45:24
The two stars also went back and forth on Twitter in July:
Told yall I'm The Big Fight. Heard Philly was a little quiet tonight, better bring their best when we return!! #Raw #MyYard #B2R https://t.co/dETfoN2sXe2017-7-24 03:42:53
Pride...always comes before the fall.Don't get too far ahead of yourself young man.But if U want a BigFight careful what u wish for... #RAW https://t.co/oPOTH5gVx22017-7-24 22:51:43
Real tough guy on Twitter. If u want it, you know the way to MY Yard. #Raw https://t.co/UUSRaQnMVB2017-7-24 23:01:20
The timing of the match is somewhat surprising, though, since one would've expected the first marquee face-off between Cena and Reigns to take place at one of the traditionally "Big Four" pay-per-views (Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam or Survivor Series).
Putting Cena vs. Reigns on the No Mercy card, however, is a nice way to help build interest in the branded PPVs in a time when the importance of monthly PPVs has diminished.
WWE may also be unsure of how far ahead it can count on Cena being available to wrestle and wants to capitalize on his presence while it still can.
The 16-time world champion is taking on more acting commitments, which have forced him to take a break from the ring in the past. The Hollywood Reporter's Rebecca Ford reported in July that Cena received a role in Bumblebee, a spin-off in the Transformers film series.
Cena also told Complex's Khris Davenport he "[knows] that my days are numbered" in a WWE ring.
WWE already gave one dream match away on free television when Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Cena on the Aug. 1 edition of SmackDown Live. The fact Cena will meet Reigns at No Mercy could signal Cena's availability for WrestleMania next spring season could be in doubt.