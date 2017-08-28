PSG Transfer News: Angel Di Maria Rumours Denied, Serge Aurier Latest

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Super agent Jorge Mendes has dismissed speculation Barcelona are on the verge of signing Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria. Elsewhere, PSG right-back Serge Aurier is said to prefer a move to Manchester United, but his club wish to send him to Tottenham Hotspur.

Mendes represents Di Maria and executed the Argentinian's move from Real Madrid to Manchester United in 2014. However, he denied reports Di Maria is set for a return to La Liga, per Goal: "What is being said about Di Maria is a lie."

According to the report, Mendes was in Catalonia for transfer talks with Barcelona, with client Andre Gomes' move from the Camp Nou to Juventus mentioned as the most likely reason for his presence.

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez also addressed the media on Monday, and Yahoo's Andrew Gaffney took note of the board member's failure to rule out a summer move for Di Maria:

The South American risks falling down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes after Neymar was brought in for a world-record £200 million fee, while Barca are searching for more elite stars to help fill the void.

Goal's Ben Hayward did leave a warning to the wise, however, and noted how Barcelona might be wary if PSG appeared too willing to cash in on the former Real Madrid wide man:

Di Maria was a prominent member of Real's lineup in his five seasons there, but it's the devastating form he displayed in his final season Barca will hope to replicate if they can succeed with a move for his services. For now, though, his representative is adamant no deal is within sight.

Elsewhere, French broadcaster SFR Sport (h/t Get French Football News) reported PSG wish to sell Aurier to Tottenham after they lodged a superior offer for the defender, whose priority remains a move to Old Trafford.

Jack Otway of the Daily Express cited the same report and took note of Aurier's relationship with Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba as a large factor in United's interest.

There are complications to the player's situation, however, as Sport Witness detailed Aurier is still fighting a suspended jail term and clearance to join a Premier League club, having previously been banned from entering the United Kingdom:

PSG director Pini Zahavi has had a hand in most of the club's transfer business this summer and is understood to be friends with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who holds an ace in the hole as a result.

Spurs sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City for £50 million earlier this summer before deputy right-back Kieran Trippier suffered injury, while Aurier would be competing against Antonio Valencia for a starting spot at Old Trafford.