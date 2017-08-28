Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Philippe Coutinho and Angel Di Maria

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Barcelona have said they hope to unveil Philippe Coutinho if they can reach an agreement with Liverpool, according to technical director Robert Fernandez.

Joe Short of the Daily Express quoted Fernandez speaking about Barca's chase of Coutinho after the capture of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.

Fernandez said: "We are negotiating for the player [Coutinho] and we hope to reach an agreement and then introduce him as a new player."

James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo reported Coutinho has joined up with Brazil for international duty after recovering from a back injury. The attacking midfielder has not trained with Liverpool since August 1, but national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said the player is in "perfect condition."

Coutinho scored 13 goals in 31 Premier League appearances last season, according to Squawka, and his creativity makes him a natural successor to Neymar at the Camp Nou.

Per Short, Angel Di Maria remains on the Blaugrana's list of potential signings, with Fernandez admitting the Catalans are "working to sign one more player and if possible, two." Di Maria is surplus to requirements at Paris Saint-Germain after the expected arrival of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco.

Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News (h/t Joe Short of the Daily Express) explained why PSG want to move the attacker on.



"Paris Saint-Germain need to raise money to comply with financial fair play rules," said Solhekol. "Di Maria is 29 now and the former Manchester United winger is valued at £45m."

The 29-year-old remains one of the most dangerous players on the planet, but the revamp in Paris will force his exit.

Di Maria scored 10 goals and recorded eight assists in Ligue 1 and Europe last season, according to WhoScored.com, and he would add vital pace to Barcelona's selection.

The player has plenty of history and chemistry with countryman Lionel Messi, and he was sensational when playing for Real Madrid in La Liga.

If a deal for Coutinho cannot be completed in time for Thursday, the purchase of Di Maria would be an economical move in a severely inflated marketplace.

Coutinho's price has rocketed in recent months, but there is still a question whether the Liverpool star is a genuine world-class talent.