Jordan Bell Leaves Floor in Wheelchair vs. Bulls After Suffering Ankle Injury

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell left Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls in the first quarter after suffering an ankle injury.

The Warriors announced Bell has a sprained ankle and will have a MRI on Thursday.



Per Mark Medina of the Mercury News, Bell appeared to twist his left leg or ankle landing on the floor. Connor Letourneau of theSan Francisco Chronicle added the 23-year-old needed to be taken off the court in a wheelchair.



A second-round pick out of Oregon, Bell came to the Warriors with a reputation as an athletic, do-everything player who would fit well within their positionless culture. He's been slowly emerging as a key rotation player for Golden State.

"I don’t really look at numbers, though. I look at the effort and the production I put in," Bell told Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group. "It keeps me motivated to try to be the best I can be, and not to try to live up to anybody’s expectations. I try to exceed my own."

Bell is averaging 5.2 points and four rebounds through his first 37 games on 66.4 percent shooting. David West and Kevon Looney should pick up the minutes Bell is leaving available following the injury.