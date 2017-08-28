Bayern Munich Transfer News: Renato Sanches Rumours, Joshua Zirkzee Signs

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Bayern Munich's Renato Sanches could be on his way to Liverpool on loan, as the Bundesliga champions announced the arrival of Dutch starlet Joshua Zirkzee.

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol (h/t Luke Gardener of the Daily Star) said Sky in Italy have reported Sanches could soon arrive in England, with Liverpool in pole position to land the Portugal international.

"Some exciting news for Liverpool supporters reaching us from our colleagues at Sky in Italy," said Solhekol "They're reporting Liverpool are favourites to sign Renato Sanches on loan from Bayern Munich."

The midfielder was recently omitted from the Bayern squad after asking manager Carlo Ancelotti for a period away from duty.

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Goal), Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic explained: "He asked the coach to be allowed to think about his future. That's why he is not part of the squad today."

Sanches arrived in Bavaria 12 months ago, touted as one of the top young players in world football after helping his country win UEFA Euro 2016 in France.

However, the midfielder failed to make an impression in his first campaign in Germany, rarely making starts after Ancelotti's arrival as coach.

The 20-year-old appeared in 17 Bundesliga matches last term, according to WhoScored.com, starting just six.

Here is the player in action:

In other Bayern news, the club have announced the signing of 16-year-old attacking prodigy Joshua Zirkzee, beating Manchester United and Benfica to the punch.

Bayern announced via their official website (h/t Warren Haughton of The Sun) the teenager has arrived at Der FCB after exiting Feyenoord. Zirkzee has been seeking a move to a major team, with Bayern academy chief Hermann Gerland saying: "We are thrilled to have a very good talent with Joshua. He brings a lot of quality both physically and playfully."

Zirkzee has excited scouts from teams across Europe, per Haughton but has decided life in the Bundesliga is right for him at present.

Getty Images/Getty Images

According to David Maddock of the Mirror, the Dutch youngster had recently turned out for Everton's youth team before making his way to Bayern.

Der FCB were congratulated by pundits when they captured Sanches, but his time in Germany could be over if he makes a splash elsewhere.

Liverpool need a dynamic central midfielder in their control room, and the player could be perfect for Reds coach Jurgen Klopp's needs.

Sanches is not a destructive midfielder, but he would add defensive intelligence to Liverpool's play out of the defensive unit.