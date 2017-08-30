Dallas Cowboys: Final Predictions for 53-Man Roster Cuts

0 of 12

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

For the first time in the league's history, the entire NFL will be forced to cut down their roster from 90 players to 53. All rosters must be trimmed down to 53 before 4 PM Eastern Time on Saturday, September 2.

For the Dallas Cowboys, that means there isn't much time left as they will now host the Houston Texans on Thursday night in the team's fifth and final preseason game. For the most part, the roster is set, but there are a few spots and positions that still need to be filled. A good performance in the final game can, in fact, earn you a spot as that has routinely happened in Dallas over the past few seasons.

After the Cowboys' contest against the Texans, they will need to trim more than 30 players off of their roster (a handful will be exempt from counting towards the 53-man roster because of suspensions) and there will be a handful of talented players who will likely catch onto other team's active rosters.

Without further ado, here are the projected cuts, the final 53-man roster, and a list of what the potential practice squad may look like for the Dallas Cowboys come Week 1.