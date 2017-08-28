Arsenal Transfer News: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Agreement with Chelsea Rumoured

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly agreed to sell midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

According to Sky Sports, the two domestic giants have already agreed a fee for the versatile trickster, who could carry out "large parts of a medical" at the St. George's Park training centre, where England is preparing to play at Malta in a World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has entered the final year of his contract the Emirates Stadium and looks set to leave Arsenal after six years in north London. The Telegraph's Matt Law reported the transfer is worth £35 million.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey detailed the fee alleged to have been agreed for the player's transfer, which would make him only the club's third-most expensive signing of the summer if true:

Chelsea already broke their transfer record by signing Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid for £58 million, while Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger cost £40 million and £29 million from AS Monaco and AS Roma, respectively.

The 24-year-old struggled to find a long-term home at Arsenal and was shifted from wing to wing-back and different areas in midfield, although sports writer Tom Adams suggested he may find a position at Stamford Bridge:

Since last season, Oxlade-Chamberlain has made many of his appearances at right wing-back, a position that's come to play a major significance in Chelsea's success since Antonio Conte took over as manager.

Victor Moses, Pedro and Cesar Azpilicueta would be the Englishman's main competition for that position in west London, however, meaning there are no guarantees his minutes will increase significantly.

It's reported by Sky Sports that Oxlade-Chamberlain turned down a new £180,000-per-week contract offer from Arsenal, providing some indication as to just how determined he may be to leave the club.

If Arsenal intend on finding an immediate replacement for Oxlade-Chamberlain, they'll have only a matter of days to do so before the summer transfer window closes at 11 p.m. BST on Thursday.