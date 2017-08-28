Manchester United Transfer News: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andreas Pereira Rumours

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wanted a sensational move to Real Madrid before recently opting to sign a one-year deal with Manchester United, according to reports.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express) reported the mercurial Swedish striker desired a blockbuster switch to Los Blancos after being released by the Red Devils following a serious knee injury in April. Ibrahimovic was said to be "keen" to move to the Spanish capital but eventually agreed to sign a fresh deal at Old Trafford.

The 35-year-old explained he wants to pull on the United shirt again "to finish what I started."

Ibrahimovic was impressive for United after signing from Paris Saint-Germain, quickly becoming coach Jose Mourinho's first choice as striker ahead of Wayne Rooney.

The veteran scored 17 goals in only 28 Premier League appearances last term, according to Squawka, creating 46 chances for his team-mates.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand has sung the praises of the player after he penned a new deal at the Theatre of Dreams and declared he can lead the Red Devils to silverware surrounded by talented youth.

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Speaking to BT Sport (h/t Lewis Winter of the Daily Express) Ferdinand said:

"He came here, many people doubted him, me being one of them whether he could do it here at this age."

“He did in terms of goals but I think more importantly he'll be important for the (Marcus) Rashfords, the (Anthony) Martials, the (Romelu) Lukakus."

“They haven't got a title between them. He's got more than anyone in this squad and I think moments in January, February, when they're sticky periods in the season and people are getting tired you've got someone like this to come in, to really come in to big situations and take control, be calm enough, understand the situation and guide these young players through."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

In other United news, midfielder Andreas Pereira is set for another loan period away from the club, with a temporary one-year deal with Valencia close to completion.

Journalist Sid Lowe (h/t Jake Lambourne of The Sun) tweeted the youngster is ready for a second stint in Spain after impressing for Granada last year.

Much has been expected from Pereira after developing at Carrington, and United are keen to give him minutes away from Manchester.

The 21-year-old started 34 games in La Liga last season, scoring five goals, per WhoScored.com.

Pereira featured for Mourinho in pre-season but is unlikely to gain chances in United's star-studded midfield.

Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan stand in the way of opportunity for the Brazilian, and La Liga suits the style of the talented attacker.