Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs Reportedly to Sign Juan Foyth

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly secured a deal to sign Argentina under-20 international Juan Foyth after coming to an agreement with Estudiantes.

Sky Sports' Andy Charles reported the deal previously looked to be in jeopardy as the Argentinian club were demanding too much money for their youngster, but the two clubs look to have now come to terms.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino already added one young centre-back to his squad this summer in Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez, 21, and Foyth's arrival will only improve their crop of up-and-coming prospects.

Sport Witness provided quotes from Foyth's recent interview with Argentinian newspaper El Dia, per Sky Sports, where he acknowledged Pochettino's preference to play youth as a great incentive:

He continued:

"I also spoke with Mauricio Pochettino and I liked what he said. It was what helped me decide that Tottenham was the right place to continue my career.

"He told me to go, train and that I would be involved I would play. He also told me what the club was like, what job idea it had."

The South American most likely won't arrive in north London expecting first-team football right away, with Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Sanchez in front of him.

That being said, Pochettino may prefer to nurture 19-year-old Foyth over 24-year-old Kevin Wimmer, the Tottenham fringe figure set for a £15 million move to Stoke City pending a medical, wrote Sky Sports.

Along with the arrival of Colombian Sanchez, Foyth's signing would complete a South American swoop on defenders for Spurs this summer, who might come to complement the Belgian duo of Alderweireld and Vertonghen.

Spurs look as though they could do with defensive reinforcements after failing to win back-to-back Premier League matches at temporary home Wembley, losing to Chelsea 2-1 before drawing against Burnley 1-1.

Pochettino can hope to form a budding relationship with his promising compatriot after completing a move for Foyth, who has been a prominent figure for Argentina's under-20s this year and holds plenty of promise.