Liverpool Transfer News: Naby Keita Reportedly to Join Reds Next Summer

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a club-record deal to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita next summer, paying an undisclosed premium on top of the Guinea international's £48 million release clause.

The Mirror's David Anderson reported Keita's release clause doesn't come into effect until June 2018, but RB Leipzig relented after a summer of interest in the player from Liverpool, who had a £66 million bid rejected.

James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo added the box-to-box star has already taken official steps to rubber-stamp the move:

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has shown initiative to secure the player's signature ahead of time, even though many supporters might have preferred to see him arrive at Anfield before the close of this summer's window.

Football writer Chris Williams noted how Keita's own desires will have also played a major hand in deciding the transfer, but RB Leipzig understandably wish to keep him for more than one season:

The agreed deal also means Liverpool are guaranteed to break their transfer record in two successive summer transfer windows, Mohamed Salah already passing the previous mark with his £36 million move from AS Roma.

The stars are aligning for Klopp to reshape his midfield, as it appears Emre Can will leave for Juventus next summer also. Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Uche Amako of the Daily Express) reported the German has agreed to move to Turin in 2018, paving the way for Keita's arrival.

While many may consider the Guinean star an upgrade on Can, it's worth arguing the latter should be held onto considering his strides toward the end of last season on Merseyside.

The BBC's John Bennett praised a fine week of fortune both on the Anfield pitch and off of it, with more transfer rumours said to be on the club's radar, relating to this summer:

Keita was a critical member of RB Leipzig's debut season in the Bundesliga—following a June 2016 move from Austrian sister club Red Bull Salzburg—scoring eight goals and recording seven assists in 31 league appearances.

It's also the steel moving about the pitch Klopp will look forward to throwing in alongside the likes of captain Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana, with his energetic attitude likely to have played a big role in his recruitment.

RB Leipzig now have one year to find their replacement for the all-action Keita, while Liverpool can rest easy knowing they'll have no competition for his signature next summer.