Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on New Bid for Thomas Lemar

Liverpool have reportedly upped their bid for AS Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar to €70 million (£64.6 million).

According to Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph, the Reds have already had an offer of £55 million turned down for the France international. The Merseysiders have not been put off in their pursuit, though, and returned with a new package.

"Sources in France claimed that bid is now at more than €70 million although Monaco have insisted all summer that they will not sell Lemar," Burt reported. "They have already rejected offers from Arsenal while Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have also shown interest."

Burt also noted Lemar is keen to make the switch to Anfield. Additionally, it's stated other clubs will be in for the 21-year-old should Monaco decide they want to sell.

According to Jonathan Northcroft of the Sunday Times, the Gunners, in particular, have been keen on the youngster for a while:

Liverpool appear to be the side making the most significant play for Lemar, though, and it's suggested they are "pushing hard" to get a deal sewn up before Thursday's transfer deadline.

He was used on the left flank for Monaco last season and was a key component in the vibrant attacking football played by the Ligue 1 winners.

The youngster has a little bit of everything in his game. He's quick, a brilliant dribbler and a wonderful striker of a ball. It makes him a tough player to stop for defenders, as he can hurt opponents in a variety of ways.

B/R's Karl Matchett noted that Lemar would also add a different dynamic to this Liverpool team in dead-ball situations:

It appears there is a long way to go before this deal is completed, though the Reds look intent on getting their man. Monaco may be determined to keep him, but they've already lost Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer; that will be a worrying precedent for their supporters.

With the coffers full, they may be in a position to dig their heels in amid interest from Liverpool and other Premier League giants. But the extraordinary amount of money on the table may be enough to tempt them into a sale.