Barcelona Transfer News: Ousmane Dembele Signs New Contract at Presser

Barcelona officially presented Ousmane Dembele on Monday, as the winger completed his move from Borussia Dortmund.

Per BBC Sport, the Catalans paid an initial fee of £96.8 million, and the total value of the deal could rise up to £135.5 million. Here's the moment he signed his first contract as a member of the Blaugrana, per the club's official Twitter account:

The deal was announced several days ago, and the 20-year-old completed his medicals on Monday.

On Sunday, he expressed his excitement at joining the club of his dreams:

The former Rennes star spent just one year in Germany, where he quickly established himself as a top talent as part of a young BVB squad. After Barcelona sold Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a record move, he became one of the top candidates to replace the Brazilian.

Dembele has some huge shoes to fill at the Camp Nou, and the pressure on the youngster will be enormous. Attacking partners Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi are global stars with years of experience at the top level, whereas the new Blaugrana starlet has just two years at the senior level under his belt.

Blaugrana fans should be patient with the player, who has the upside to perhaps one day match Neymar but has much growing to do to achieve such a high level.