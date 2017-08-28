Juventus Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Aleix Vidal and Emre Can

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly eyeing Barcelona defender Aleix Vidal, as they seek to strengthen their options at right-back.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Calciomercato.com), the Italian champions will switch targets from Serge Aurier, with the Paris Saint-Germain man said to be edging towards a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Juve are noted as being long-term fans of Vidal, who has struggled to make an impression at Barca since his move from Sevilla in 2015. The signing of Nelson Semedo this summer has also pushed him further down the pecking order at the Camp Nou, with Sergi Roberto also playing at right-back for spells last term.

Vidal spent the first half of his debut season at Barcelona unable to play because of the club's transfer ban. In 2016-17, after waiting a long time for his chance, a serious injury ruined the second half of his season.

When he's been given his chances recently, the former Sevilla man has struggled, as Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC noted:

With that in mind, it would be no surprise to see him leave and look to kickstart his career again elsewhere.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

He could do just that with Juventus. After losing Dani Alves to PSG earlier in the summer, the Italian champions are a little light at right-back. Vidal would bring an energy and a thrust that's in short supply on the right flank.

The player would surely jump at the chance to move as well. Although he has showcased some glimpses of his quality for Barca, he's not been consistent or fit enough to nail down a regular spot in the starting XI. Some new challenges and a new environment would surely prompt more from this undeniably talented player.

Juventus Put Emre Can Pursuit on Hold

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

According to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, Juventus have given up their chase for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can in this transfer window.

Pearce reported:

"Despite the growing threat of losing Can for nothing in 2018, Liverpool have refused to listen to offers from the Serie A champions for the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder. However, Can could open talks with Juventus in January when he will be able to negotiate with foreign clubs over a potential move next summer."

With Can's contract set to expire in less than a year, Juventus could pick up the German for nothing next summer.

The 23-year-old has started the season in imperious form. Pearce praised his display in Sunday's 4-0 mauling of Arsenal:

Can seems to be developing wonderfully under Reds boss Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. The German is adding a consistency to his game that has been scarce in the past, while his raids forward from midfield give Liverpool a different attacking edge.

Still, Juventus will be a tempting proposition. The Bianconeri are in a stronger position to compete for the top honours, and that is something Can will no doubt be keen to do during his career. Liverpool will be desperate to get him tied down to fresh terms and prevent Juve from securing one of the best deals of next summer.